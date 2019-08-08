SANGUR, PUNJAB|
THU, AUG 08, 2019
Everyday lives in Ladakh and Kashmir
These are PARI stories from the northern borderlands: of the pastoral communities of Ladakh, of people facing climate change, of migrant workers building mountain roads, of a weaver in a high-altitude village; accounts from Kargil of a market run by women, of a war-scarred hamlet near the LOC that's now a museum; and stories from Kashmir about traditional dyers in Srinagar, and the lingering sorrow of Budgam
Author
49. The stigma lingers long after…
India continues to record the highest number of leprosy patients in the world. In Kashmir, the Behrar leprosy colony in Srinagar is the only home for patients from across the state
48. Iran war hits weddings and wazas in Kashmir
The war in Iran is inflicting casualties of another kind in Srinagar and elsewhere. The traditional feasts – and their chefs – central to weddings in the state, are in trouble
47. In Ganderbal, cherry-picking season turns bitter
A sharp fall in tourist arrivals and erratic weather have left piles of Kashmir’s cherry crop unsold. Pickers and farmers are staring at huge losses
46. Cold, hot, wet: road workers in Ladakh
Extreme climate events – excessive snow, extreme heat, untimely rain and flash floods – are on the rise in the high mountains of the Himalayas. A photo story on the impact of a changing climate on road workers
45. The Dard-Shin museum curator
Bashir Ahmad Teroo is making every effort to preserve the past of his Dardic community in Gurez valley, Kashmir
44. In Gurez, home is not where the word is
Harsh winters and cross border shelling are driving the Dard-Shin people in Kashmir’s Gurez valley out of their homes. Seasonal migration is also having an impact on the community’s language and culture
43. ‘Walnut rates keep dropping’
In Kashmir, cheaper imports and a changing climate is affecting the walnut trade – an annual income that is shrinking
42. Waiting for sunny days in the mountains
Running a tea stall in Kashmir’s Gurez valley is not a leisurely livelihood for Mirza Mohammad Khan
41. ‘I need to earn 12 lakhs first!’
A bread-maker in Baramulla, Kashmir, says he can’t find anything of interest to people like him in the budget. Rising prices worry him more than tax exemptions
40. The naturalist of Dachigam
Shabir Husain Bhat can identify hundreds of varieties of plants, and is adept at wild animal sightings in Dachigam National Park, best known as the home of the rarely seen Kashmir hangul
39. In Kashmir: a lake no more
In India's largest freshwater body – Wular Lake – pollution has led to a sharp fall in the water level and a decline in the population of fish. Fishermen whose livelihoods depend upon this lake are finding it difficult to make a good catch
38. In Srinagar: Harissa is best served hot
In Kashmir's winter months, Mohammad Shoaib serves locals and tourists harissa – a breakfast dish made with rice and lamb. He runs one of the most popular shops, located in a centuries-old hub of traditional foods, and he is sold out by 10 in the morning
37. Gulmarg isn’t a winter wonderland this January
The Jammu and Kashmir hill station is grappling with a winter tourism drought
36. Rights on paper, struggles on ground
Himalayan pastoralists find they cannot access state welfare schemes, forest rights and even ration cards that they are entitled to. Some like Abdul Rashid Sheikh and Nazir Ahmed Dinda have become RTI activists in an attempt to seek accountability from the state
35. Zanskar’s yak herders are feeling the heat
With temperatures climbing in Ladakh, yak herders in the Zanskar valley are finding it difficult and unprofitable to maintain their herd
34. In Matho: bringing Thangkas back to life
Local women in Ladakh are the first to restore centuries-old Tibetan Buddhist paintings
33. Kids in Drass: we don’t have no education
Since the 2019 bifurcation of the state, children of nomadic pastoralists who migrate out of Jammu and Kashmir to Ladakh (now two separate union territories), are ignored by the schooling system which is caught up in border red tape. A story for Children's Day
32. Bakarwals: caught between summer and snow
In the summer of 2023, as Jammu heated up, pastoralists readied to move up into the higher Himalayas. But unusually cold weather in those grazing grounds held them back. While waiting, many lost livestock to unseasonal, heavy rains enroute
31. The travelling teacher of Lidder valley
When pastoral families migrate to the upper Himalayas, they take their young children with them. Travelling teachers like Ali Mohammed follow and ensure that the primary schoolers stay up-to-date and in class. A story in time for Teacher's Day, coming up
30. Bakarwal blankets: out in the cold
This pastoralist community makes a number of items using wool from their animals
29. Celebrating Saga Dawa in Ladakh
This is an important festival for Tibetan Buddhists here in Hanle River Valley. In the first celebration after the pandemic, six hamlets come together amidst the beating of drums and blowing of trumpets
28. Fenced out: pastoral lives of Bakarwals
Every year the community ascends to the higher Himalayas in Kashmir in search of grazing grounds. Ongoing fencing of pastures by the military and for tourism, along with a continuing lack of access to basic facilities, is putting their way of life under threat
27. In the dark: health care in Wazirithal
Pregnant women in an isolated village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipore district struggle with erratic power supply and poor public healthcare facilities. Their only hope is an old dai in the village
26. Marking Muharram in Suru valley
The rituals of Muharram observed by Shia Muslims go on for days in Tai Suru village of Ladakh’s Kargil district. For the children, especially girls, it is a chance to meet friends and spend long hours together
25. Vegetable trade on the Dal: in troubled waters
The floating gardens on the Dal in Kashmir supply tonnes of vegetables to the market on the lake, but with the administration moving people out of the area, farmers and traders fear for their livelihoods
24. Srinagar’s waste-pickers: fear, faith and plastic
Srinagar city generates 500 tons of garbage every day. In addition to municipal workers, an informal workforce of waste-pickers clears a big chunk of it every day, keeping aside fears of Covid and other hazards
23. Taking a high road from Jharkhand to Ladakh
Migrant labourers from Jharkhand and other states, who arrived in Ladakh when the second Covid-19 wave began to subside, have been building roads at altitudes of over 10,000 feet in extremely harsh conditions
22. Medical help on thin ice for Dal Lake mohallas
For families living on islands in Srinagar's Dal Lake, most of them farmers, labourers and in the tourism trade, a single and usually shut PHC means they must rely on local chemists who double up as 'doctors'
21. Mohsin will never walk, go to school or play
After moving to the remote Rakh-e-Arth resettlement colony in Srinagar, the Akhoon family has faced severe challenges in accessing healthcare for their son, who has cerebral palsy, and in finding wage work
20. Predators and pastoralists: Shangdong to stupa
The documentary featured here records voices of Ladakh's pastoral communities. It speaks of how, in harsh conditions, herders try to protect their livestock from wolves, and the changes in this traditional approach
19. In Kashmir, no migrants to reap rice harvest
It's been a tough paddy harvest in Central Kashmir. Skilled migrant workers, who charge less than local labourers, were driven out by the lockdowns, and farmers here are thinking of giving up on the crop
18. Rocking the boat in Srinagar’s Dal Lake
For the Dal Lake economy, the Covid-19 lockdown during tourist season came right after last year's Article 370 shutdown, and it has left shikarawalas, houseboat owners and shopkeepers with heavy losses and no work
17. Ladakhis stuck in Covid-19 test limbo in Iran
As many as 254 Indian pilgrims from Ladakh, most of them elderly, have been stranded for over a month in the city of Qom in Iran, sparking tension at home
16. Keeping warm with Charar-i-Sharief kangris
The kangri, a wicker-covered earthen 'fire-pot' filled with charcoal embers, is in high demand during the severe winters in Kashmir, and the seasonal trade sustains artisans, farmers and labourers
15. Withdrawal from the Valley – of another kind
When his drug habit grew, Azlan's parents brought him to the de-addiction centre in Srinagar, where growing numbers of young people are seeking help – while heroin use is spreading 'like an epidemic' in Kashmir
14. In Pulwama, a different shade of saffron
Saffron farmers in Kashmir are facing a bleak season – an early snowfall, the restrictions imposed after Article 370 was scrapped and a shortage of labourers have hit a trade already in a slump for years
13. Srinagar’s shikaras: still waters run deep losses
Though the government has lifted its August advisory to tourists to leave Kashmir, shikarawalas have seen few customers. The six-month tourism season sustains them all year and many are now facing a crisis
12. No fruit of this labour: Kashmir's apple trade
Apple orchard owners and traders in Kashmir are facing a huge loss of income amid the uncertainty that has followed the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, which was also the start of their marketing season
11. ‘Perhaps we made the mountain god angry’
Nomadic Changpa pastoralists at the high grazing grounds of Ladakh find their yak-related economy in a crisis that is driven by major climatic shifts in their fragile mountainous ecosystems
10. Weaving the story of the pashmina shawl
From Changthangi goats in the Tibetan Plateau to retail stores in Srinagar, the making of the pashmina shawl involves many – pastoralists, wholesalers, spinners, dyers, designers, embroiderers and entrepreneurs
9. Women who climb mountains, cross deserts
On March 8, International Women’s Day, a PARI photo essay on the remarkable women of three nomadic pastoralist communities – the Changpa of Ladakh, the Brokpa of Arunachal, and the Fakrani Jats in Kachchh
8. Tosamaidan: guns, meadows, misery
After many deaths among villagers due to an army firing range, as well as ecological damage in an alpine meadow in Budgam, locals fought to ensure the army’s lease was not renewed in 2014. But problems remain
7. A museum of memories – and missiles
Hunderman, a remote village on the LOC in Kargil, in the crossfire between two hostile nations, has opened its history and heart to the world – its abandoned houses are now a heritage site preserving the past
6. Creating colour like the warm light of the sun
Abdul Rashid of Srinagar, Kashmir, with seven decades of experience in the delicate art of dyeing, speaks of how his generation of dyers may be the last, and why they still continue to painstakingly tint yarn
5. Pathways to the clouds driven by poverty
Many of the labourers who build the mountainous roads in Ladakh are migrants from Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand – they brave the extreme weather and risky work because of few livelihood options back home
4. The Commander Heights of Kargil's economy
This extraordinary market in Kargil, Ladakh – where all but three shops are run by women – has inspirational tales embedded in its origins and success
3. 'The loom is my love, my legacy'
When he is not farming, Tsering Angchuk of Sneymo village in Ladakh travels with his portable loom to other villages to weave his highly-reputed signature version of a woollen fabric called ‘snamboo’
2. The Changpas who make cashmere
The nomadic Changpas communities of Hanle Valley in Ladakh herd pashmina goats, live in high-altitude pasturelands, and even retain old barter systems – but their ways of life are changing
1. Clouds of uncertainty
People of the Balti community in Turtuk village, in the high-altitude Nubra Valley near the LoC, are trying to cope with the impact of major shifts in the climate, and changes in their local economy and culture
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