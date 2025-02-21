Mumbai, Maharashtra|
FRI, FEB 21, 2025
PARI series on sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV)
Crimes against women wear many faces, as these stories on sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) show us. The underlying theme in all these stories are patriarchal norms of how women must behave and the normalisation of violence against women
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6. He beats, she sings
A folksong in the voice of Juma Vagher from Mundra, Kachchh, sings of the violent realities of a pastoral woman’s life in a patriarchal society
5. In the line of duty
When constable Damini was allegedly raped at work by three people, including her superior police officer, she was faced with a system rigged against her. This is the story of her ongoing fight for justice
4. ‘They would keep me barefoot’
Trafficking victim Kajri pieces together the last 10 years of her life. Her father seeks help from lawyers, the police and courts, but no one is listening
3. 'I don't want to go home'
Sexual and gender-based violence is often inflicted by relatives and known people. That's what happened to Komal, a young girl from Assam who finally 'escaped' to the brothels of Delhi. Rescued for the second time in her life, the police are sending her back home where her alleged rapist lives
2. Sumit’s journey to meet himself
Sexual and gender-based violence can manifest in many forms. From familial resistance to endless medico-legal red tape, Sumit has traversed an arduous journey to reclaim his gender identity, and he has miles to go
1. In Banswara: domestic ties that bind and gag
In Kushalgarh tehsil, Diya, a 19-year-old Bhil, was kidnapped, held hostage, made to work, violently abused, abandoned and then allegedly gangraped when she tried to protest against her situation. A number of cases like hers, are blurring the lines between trafficking and smuggling of young girls, under the cover of marriage
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https://ruralindiaonline.org/articles/PARI-series-on-sexual-and-gender-based-violence-(SGBV)