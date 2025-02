“Will this annual fuss over the budget even slightly change our lives?” asks K. Nagamma, a single mother of two. Her husband died in 2007 while cleaning a septic tank—a tragedy that led her to the Safai Karamchari Andolan, where she now serves as a convenor. Her eldest daughter, Shyla, is a nurse, while the younger one, Anandhi, holds a temporary government job.

“‘Budget’ is just a fancy word for us. We can’t even manage a budget at home with what we earn, and we’re excluded from the government’s plans. What budget anyway? Will it help me marry off my daughters?”

Nagamma’s parents had migrated to Chennai before her birth and so she was born and raised in Chennai. She was married off by her father in 1995 to his sister’s son who lived in their hometown, Nagulapuram. In this village near Pamuru in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district, her husband Kannan worked as a mason. The families are from the Madiga community, listed as a Scheduled Caste. “In 2004, after having two children, we decided to come to Chennai for our daughters’ education,” Nagamma recalls. Within three years of doing so, Kannan died