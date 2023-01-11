“ Kitkit [hopscotch], lattu [spinning top] and taas khela [cards game],” reels off Ahmad.

Almost immediately the 10 year-old corrects himself and clarifies that, “not me, Allarakha is the one who plays hopscotch.”

Keen to establish the one year difference and nail his superior playing abilities, Ahmad adds, “I don’t like these girly games. I play bat-ball [cricket] on the school grounds. School is shut now, but we climb the wall and enter the ground.”

The cousins are students at the Banipith Primary School in Ashrampara locality – Allarakha is in Class 3 and Ahmad in Class 4.

It’s the early part of December 2021 and we are in West Bengal’s Beldanga - I block to meet women who roll beedis for a living.

We have stopped near a lone mango tree. It stands at the edge of a narrow road that passes through an old graveyard; in the distance are yellow mustard fields. It’s a world of silence and calm with dead souls resting in their eternal sleep; the solitary tree with a towering presence stands in silent vigil. Even the birds have abandoned the tree till it bears fruit again in the spring.

The quiet is broken by the sound of running – Ahmad and Allarakha, burst upon the scene. They arrive skipping, jumping, hopping – sometimes all at once. They don’t appear to notice our presence.