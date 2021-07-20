Phulabai Bhong sings about Ashadhi Ekadashi and the fast observed by Lord Vitthal's devotees on the auspicious day. It is believed that the practice releases one's soul from the cycle of life and death



On Ashadhi Ekadashi – which falls on July 20 this year – deeply devout Hindus fast the whole day, allowing themselves only some sips of water. But in Maharashtra, those who can't stay hungry for long eat what is now comically called “Marathi fast food” – simple yet delicious dishes like the humble sabudana khichadi, cooked with ingredients “allowed” to be consumed while fasting, such as tapioca, potatoes and peanuts.



In this instalment of the Grindmill Songs Project (GSP), Phulabai Bhong, from Nimgaon Ketki village in Pune’s Indapur taluka , sings five ovi about the fast on Ashadhi Ekadashi. The day-long fast is held on the eleventh day of the Hindu lunar month of Ashadh. Devotees believe that fasting on this day will bring them liberation and release their soul from the cycle of birth, life and death.

The singer says that Lord Vitthal also fasts on this day. She tells us that Goddess Rukmini puts up ladders along the tall waghati creeper that bears the Govind phal , a small green fruit known for its medicinal use. The fruit is cooked and eaten the day after Ekadashi to break the fast.

