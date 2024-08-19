Kolhapur is known as a (पुरोगामी) progressive city. It carries the legacy of great minds – Shahu, Phule and Ambedkar. People of different religions and castes still work to preserve this heritage of progressive thought, along with respect and friendship among diverse cultures.

However, in recent times there have been organised efforts to create discord in a syncretic community. Thoughts should be fought with thoughts. People like Sharfuddin Desai and Sunil Mali are trying to maintain harmony in society.

Sharfuddin Desai and Sunil Mali are residents of Tardal village in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra. Sharfuddin Desai has taken up with a Hindu guru while Sunil Mali has attached himself to a Muslim guru.