Well, she actually had plenty to do with it, even more than her illustrious husband – recognised freedom fighter Baidyanath Mahato, who had died 20 years before our visit to her home in Man Bazar block. My colleague Smita Khator and I were crestfallen when she strongly denied being a freedom fighter. And it took us hours to figure out why.

She was being honest to the understanding of ‘freedom fighter’ as defined in the Swatantra Sainik Samman Yojana scheme of 1980. A definition that largely excluded women and their actions in the anti-colonial struggle; that largely centred around jail time – thereby also excluding huge chunks of the revolutionary underground. Worse, by asking those in the underground ‘proof’ of their being proclaimed offenders – it was seeking certification of India’s freedom heroes from the British Raj!

When we came at it differently, discussed it differently, we were stunned by the sheer magnificence of Bhabani’s sacrifice. The risks she took in feeding fugitive revolutionaries hiding in Purulia’s jungles. Cooking for and feeding often 20 or more of them – apart from doing that at the same time for a family of over 25 persons. Also, managing to grow that food in 1942-43 at the height of the Bengal Famine. What an incredibly great and risky contribution to India’s struggle for Independence!

We will miss your magic Bhabani di.