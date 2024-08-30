She was 104 when we met her, emerging from her room, impatiently shaking off any hands seeking to assist her. Other than leaning on her handstick, Bhabani Mahato neither sought nor accepted assistance from anybody. Even at that age, she walked, stood, and sat on her own steam. If anything, generations of her vast joint family in Chepua village of West Bengal’s Purulia district depended mostly on this farmer and homemaker who was central to their lives and future.
Freedom fighter Bhabani Mahato passed away peacefully in her sleep soon after midnight of August 29-30, 2024. She was 106 years old. With her passing, only four of the 16 freedom fighters in my book The Last Heroes: Foot Soldiers of Indian Freedom (Penguin November 2022) now remain alive. In one sense, Bhabani was exceptional even among the many extraordinary freedom fighters whose interviews are lodged in PARI’s Freedom Fighters Gallery. She was the only one who, for hours in our conversation, strongly denied having had a role in that epic struggle. “What did I have to do with that, or anything like that?” she asked us in March 2022 when we first met her. Read: When Bhabani Mahato fed the revolution