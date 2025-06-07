The sounds of artists rehearsing their parts echo through the lanes of Purisai, the village that does not sleep in October. Eager audiences throng the village square, music fills the air, and the modest houses lining the streets transform into green rooms. Small local businesses like the tea stall run by Kupusami and Chandra serve customers through the night. There are performers from across the country— folk theatre people from Jharkhand, local Therukoothu artists, Parai troupes from other parts of Tamil Nadu, performers from Kerala, Puducherry, and modern theatre artists from Chennai and beyond. It is October 6, 2024, and the famous Kalaimamani Kannappa Thambiran Memorial theatre festival, more popularly known as the Purisai festival, is back again.

Earlier it used to be a three-day event. After the Covid-19 pandemic that disrupted many such traditions, it is now held every alternate year for a day and a half at the most. The festival’s roots go back to 1989, when it was known as Kodai Vizha (Summer festival), started by the modern dramatist N. Muthusamy along with Kannappa Thambiran and his elder son Kaasi from Purisai. Muthusamy was inspired by the raw energy of this folk form and worked with Thambiran to blend Therukoothu with modern storytelling techniques.

This village has had a reputation of being a hub of Therukoothu artists. “Everyone is an artist here, be they farmers or daily wage labourers,” says Palani Murugan, 49, a resident of the village, a Therukoothu artist, and one of the organisers of the festival. After decades in city-based modern theatre and contemporary dance, Murugan has returned to Therukoothu. “Adapting to its spontaneity after years of rehearsed performances was challenging,” he admits, “but it has been a homecoming.”