Chadariya jhini re jhini, chadariya jhini re jhini

Raam naam ras bhini chadariya jhini re jhini

Asta kamal ka charkha banaya, panch tatva ki pooni

nau das maas binan ko laage, moorakh maili kini

Chadariya jhini re jhini

[This garment so fine, oh so fine.

Drenched in the name of Ram. Oh, this garment so fine

An eight-fold lotus spinning wheel makes the yarn,

and raw fibres of five elements,

nine-ten months of weaving, and you soil it, you fool

this garment woven fine, so fine…]

There is a finesse, a flawless coordination in Nehru Das Ji’s fingers moving across the harmonium keys, weaving a pattern of musical notes and emotions as he sings a Kabir verse. It is easy to imagine the way they must have danced on the loom once. Though these days it is more natural for him to sing than to weave. He has passed on that legacy to his two sons. But a Kabir panthi (a follower of the 15th Century mystic poet Kabir), he is keen to show us the connection between the song and his work.

“The way god takes time to weave this body, it takes nine months before the baby in her mother’s womb is born. Hamar Kabir Sahab e bat ko aur kapade binne vaali baat ko ek doosare se jod sansar ko samajha rahe hai [Our Kabir Sahib explains the truth about this world by connecting this to the act of weaving].” The 78-year-old Nehru Das calls himself the oldest weaver in Baigachak.