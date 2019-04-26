SANGUR, PUNJAB|
FRI, APR 26, 2019
Elections 2019: village votes
What determines rural India’s votes? The issues that matter most to voters in the country’s villages include farm distress, loan waivers, healthcare, roads, schools, jobs, better wages and dignified lives. That’s what PARI found in villages across Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand. In some places, factional affiliations rule; in others, there is anger against industry or projects depriving people of their land and water, or for ignoring long-standing demands. Read the full coverage here
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10. Safety and electricity could tilt Gurugram polls
Nayagaon, an 'urban village' in Haryana's Gurugram district, is a stark contrast to the malls and offices of the 'millennium city'. Its residents want their infrastructure needs to be met after they vote on May 12
9. Young women, old hopes in Bhuj ballots
In Bhuj city and nearby villages of Kachchh district in Gujarat, young women and others speak of their hopes and doubts about elections, and why some of them won’t vote today, April 23, in the Lok Sabha polls
8. Adivasis vote against liquor vends in Nilgiris
In Gudalur block, women say alcohol abuse and state-run liquor shops are destroying their homes. No candidate seems concerned, but the women hope this will change after the polls there today
7. Sterlite rules over Rafale in Thoothukudi polls
In Tamil Nadu's Kumareddiahpuram village – the polling here is on April 18 – memories of the May 22, 2018, police firing that killed 14 anti-Sterlite Copper plant protesters dominate voters’ minds
6. Hoping for Swachh work after Tumkur polls
Tumkur district has the highest number of manual scavengers in Karnataka. Many of them say they don't have much faith in their political leaders but will vote on April 18 hoping for a better deal
5. Fear and factions in Anantapur polls
Across much of Andhra Pradesh’s Rayalaseema region, factional affiliations rather than issues drive the elections. People of the state vote today in both Lok Sabha and state Assembly polls
4. Himalayan poll issue: my way not the highway
People in high-altitude villages of Uttarakhand, who walk miles across mule routes on steep mountains, ask which political party will complete the long-pending road here if they vote it into power on April 11
3. Yavatmal farm widow in ballot battle
Vaishali Yede, a farm labourer and anganwadi worker, whose husband committed suicide in 2011, is contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from eastern Maharashtra against political heavyweights
2. Tembhare village talks about voting
Away from the din of TV debates and party scorecards, people in Maharashtra’s rural Thane district wonder which candidate will address their concerns – healthcare, roads, schools, loan waivers, jobs – and more
1. Speaking tree suggests Chandrapur poll result
After a coal mine decimated land and livelihoods in Baranj Mokasa and other villages in eastern Maharashtra, the BJP MP, people say, did not ensure fair compensation, so they will vote him out on April 11
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