The tree was planted by his grandfather. “It’s older than me,” says Mahadev Kamble, sitting in its shade. And the only one that remains on his now-barren two-acre aamrai (mango orchard).

The lone tree speaks of why Kamble and others in Baranj Mokasa village say that on April 11 they will vote out Hansraj Ahir, the four-time Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Chandrapur district of eastern Maharashtra, and minister of state for Home Affairs in the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government.

All the other trees in Kamble’s orchard were cut when his land was acquired for a coal mine. The project, one of many that have sprung up in this region over the last decade, has devastated Baranj Mokasa (listed as Barang Mokasa in Census 2011) by taking over all its land and property, as well as livelihoods.

And it has left the village’s nearly 1,800 residents in uncertainty – though Baranj Mokasa was acquired for the project, the people have not yet been rehabilitated.