“Haryana, Punjab hoon lege Jaisalmer tak saro desh mharo pagaa hu napedo hain [From Haryana and Punjab to Jaisalmer, we mapped the country with our feet],” says Bhadar Bhopa. The 65-year-old is seated under a tree near his house in north-western Rajasthan. “There is no place which we did not see,” he adds.

A member of the nomadic Bhopa community who live in Gujarat and Rajasthan, Bhadar has spent most of his life moving around the country, playing the ravanhattha – a string instrument made of bamboo and coconut shells. “We went from one place to another, stayed, performed, and moved,” he tells PARI.

Finally, 11 years ago, Bhadar and his five sons put their roots down in Churu district. “I became tired of that [nomadic life], so I settled in one village,” says the now resident of Dheerwas Bara. He chose the village as he had travelled through it many times and people here were familiar. My grandfather recalls seeing the Bhopa family as musicians travelling through our village.

The family associates itself with the Nayak community (listed as Scheduled Caste), although in Rajasthan Bhopas are considered Other Backward Class (OBC). The Nayaks are also hesitant to accept them as part of the community.

Initially, buying land in Dheerwas Bara was very expensive, so they settled just outside the village for the first two years. “Later we approached the Sarpanch [village council chief], and he gave us access to this land,” says Bhadar Bhopa’s son Bhanwar Lal. “It is almost one bigha and three biswa [about 0.75 acres].”

Walk south from the main bus stand of Dheerwas Bara village, along the kachha road to the fields, and you will cross two shamshan bhoomis (cremation grounds). The first one is used by the Swami community (classified as an Other Backward Class) and the other, some distance away, is for people from Scheduled Castes. The road separates the cremation grounds from the Dalit mohalla (neighbourhood) situated on the other side. And beyond this is the haddwar – where dead cattle are disposed of.

On a part of this haddwar, in makeshift homes, lives Bhadar Bhopa’s extended family of around 50 people. They lead a settled life, very different from the one they led before.