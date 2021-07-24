SANGUR, PUNJAB|
SAT, JUL 24, 2021
At the country’s back-breaking brick kilns
In India, brick kilns are among the most gruelling and exploitative work sites. Extremely poor families, many from Adivasi communities, usually migrate to these kilns for six months of the year. There they live in makeshift huts and toil in the blistering heat carrying huge loads. The income this brings is their modest buffer for the rest of the year, when they labour in fields or elsewhere. Often, work at the kiln is a form of bonded labour and the families must make a specific (and huge) number of bricks to pay off the advance taken from contractors. These are PARI stories of brick kiln workers in Maharashtra, Odisha and Telangana
Author
16. Stuck between a brick and a wall of debt
In Gujarat’s brick kilns, families work as a unit. Women have no agency over their earnings, and their working conditions are abysmal
15. At Raipur's brick kilns: migrant workers may miss voting
From Madhya Pradesh but working in Chhattisgarh, these labourers are unaware of polling dates in their home constituencies. It's unlikely they will get to cast their vote in the General Elections 2024
14. Koloshi’s school children: marked ‘absent’
With no schooling for two years during the pandemic, Adivasi children in Thane district are unable and unwilling to re-enter the classroom
13. ‘If they don’t get food, how will we eat well?’
Donkey herders from the Kaikadi community who migrate to work at brick kilns in Sangli district, struggle to look after their livestock. An increase in theft of the animals in Maharashtra has made it harder on them
12. In Nuapada: a young woman's death foretold
Tulsa Sabar's sudden death, her family’s mounting debts and migration from Odisha to work in brick kilns, tell a story of systemic failure in one of the country's poorest districts
11. 'What should my family do?'
In the Adivasi cluster of Boranda village, Vanita Bhoir and her family, who migrate to work in Maharashtra's brick kilns, have run out of work, food and money due to the lockdown – and are running low on hope too
10. Another brick in Telangana's lockdown wall
Kuni Tamalia and other kiln workers in Telangana’s Sangareddy district continued their arduous work in the lockdown. But with kids to care for and Covid fears, they were anxious to board a Shramik Special for Odisha
9. Locked into the kilns, brick by brick
Thousands of migrant workers from Odisha are stranded at Telangana's brick kilns – exploitative worksites made more difficult with the lockdown – and are running out of rations and desperate to return home
8. Walking 104 kilometres without a break
Brick-kiln workers in Thane and Palghar, most of them Adivasi agricultural labourers, have been forced by the Covid-19 lockdown to return home with barely any income until the arrival of monsoon
7. And miles to go before they sleep – or eat
The Covid-19 lockdown has left migrant Adivasi brick kiln workers in Maharashtra's Palghar district with little money and food – and an ultimatum from their village to return, where only uncertainty awaits them
6. 'Do something about our hunger'
For the Katkari Adivasis of Botyachi Wadi hamlet in Palghar district, education remains a distant dream, food is scarce, debt an ever-present reality – and migrating to work at brick kilns a recurring compulsion
5. From farm to kiln: such a long journey
Labourers from Odisha travel on foot, by road and rail to kilns in Telangana to work and pay off an advance
4. Tandoors that burn on the backs of Katkaris
With no land and few work options, the Katkari Adivasis of Raigad district in Maharashtra migrate to charcoal kilns for 7-8 months every year. There, they work long and hard hours for low wages that are often not paid
3. Trying to go to sleep only half-hungry
Many labourers from Odisha migrate to the brick kilns of Telangana, where the contractors and kiln owners exploit the desperation of the migrants – and after months of gruelling work, the workers can end up in debt
2. ‘We are lonely now...’
The Dharuas, elderly marginal farmers from Odisha’s Bolangir district, migrated to work at a kiln in Hyderabad. The strenuous labour made them want to return home, but the kiln owner refused to let them go
Want to republish this article? Please write to [email protected] with a cc to [email protected]
Donate to PARI
All donors will be entitled to tax exemptions under Section-80G of the Income Tax Act. Please double check your email address before submitting.
PARI - People's Archive of Rural India
ruralindiaonline.org
https://ruralindiaonline.org/articles/at-the-countrys-back-breaking-brick-kilns