Syed Khurshid paid little attention to the budget. “I didn't even try to watch a news channel,” says the 72-year-old. “You don't know how much of it is true and how much is propaganda.”

He has heard about the changes in tax slabs in the current budget because someone had mentioned it in passing. “But I don't know of a single person in my mohalla who will benefit from it,” he says with a laugh. “ Hum apna kamate hai aur khate hai [I only work to earn a living].”

Syed has been a tailor in Gangakhed town in Maharashtra's Parbhani district for over 60 years now. He was only eight years old when he learnt the craft from his father. His business, however, is not as profitable as it used to be. “Younger generations opt for readymade clothes,” he explains.