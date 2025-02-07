“We don’t know about this,” says Babasaheb Pawar, bluntly dismissing my repeated questions on the budget.

“When did the government ask us what we want?” his wife Manda demands to know. Without that how can they decide for us? What we want is work on all 30 days.”

Their one-room tin house on the outskirts of Kuruli village in Pune district’s Shirur taluka is unusually busy this morning. “We migrated here from Jalna in 2004. We never had a village of our own. Our people always lived outside the villages because we keep migrating,” says Babasaheb.

What he does not spell out is that Bhil Pardhis, once branded a ‘criminal’ tribe by the British Raj, continue to lead a life of social stigma and deprivation 70 years after they were denotified. And even after being listed as a scheduled tribe in Maharashtra. Their migrations are often driven by oppression.

Obviously, they’ve not heard Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on migrations in her budget speech. It would not impress them even if they had. “The goal is to generate ample opportunities in rural areas so that migration is an option, but not a necessity,” she said in her 2025-26 budget speech.