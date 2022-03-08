She was only 17 when she began trading at the Cuddalore fishing harbour. All that she had going for her was Rs. 1,800; capital her mother gave her to set up her business. Today, Veni, 62, is a successful auctioneer and vendor at the harbour. Like the house she’s proud of having constructed with great difficulty, she has also built her business “step by step”.

Veni raised four children single-handed, after her husband, who was an alcohol addict, left her. Her daily earnings were low, and barely enough to survive. With the emergence of ring seine fishing, she invested in boats, borrowing money in lakhs. The returns on her investment enabled her to educate her children, and build a house.



Ring seine fishing gained popularity on the Cuddalore coast from the late 1990s, but its use increased rapidly after the 2004 tsunami. The ring seine gear uses encircling techniques to catch passing schools of marine pelagic fish such as sardine, mackerel and anchovies.

