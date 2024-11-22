Raju Dumargaoin’s cheeks bulge as he begins to play the tarpi (also called tarpa ). The five-feet-long musical instrument made of bamboo and dried bottle gourd instantly comes to life, and the sound of the wind instrument fills the air.

One could not help but notice the musician and his peculiarly-shaped instrument at the exhibition grounds in Raipur, Chhattisgarh where the National Tribal Dance Festival organised by the state government was held from 27 - 29 December, 2020.

The musician Raju explained that he played the tarpi at home in Mokhada Gunadajapara, a hamlet in Palghar, Maharashtra during Dussehra and Navratri and other festivals.

Also read: ‘My tarpa is my deity’

Purusottam Thakur

Purusottam Thakur is a 2015 PARI Fellow. He is a journalist and documentary filmmaker and is working with the Azim Premji Foundation, writing stories for social change.

Editor : PARI Desk

PARI Desk is the nerve centre of our editorial work. The team works with reporters, researchers, photographers, filmmakers and translators located across the country. The Desk supports and manages the production and publication of text, video, audio and research reports published by PARI.

