There was a time when he was the monarch’s alter ego, his ally, his aide, his advisor. They had shared stories of love and food. He was the life of the court. What did he do wrong? When did it all happen? In the dark prison cell, Vidhushaka kept re-examining the abrupt turn that his relationship with the king had taken. Why was his royal highness offended? Did he not owe him an explanation? Were they so estranged? He could not laugh at his ridiculous reversal of fortune.

But things had changed quite dramatically in the capital. Whether it was Plato’s Republic, or Oceania, or India, did not matter. What did matter was the diktat of the king who for now had ordered all forms of smiles to be wiped out from everywhere. Satires, comedies, burlesque, jokes, sitcoms, cartoons, and parodies, even limericks and witty word plays were banned.

Only epics (authentic and duly verified by the Smile Police) that glorified the right set of gods and officially certified patriotic heroes were desirable, apart from state-sponsored histories and biographies of true leaders. Nothing that could excite the mind or feed the passions was to be entertained. Laughter was for the inane – to be abolished from the courtrooms, from parliament house, from theatres, from books, from television, from photographs, from children’s faces…