Young Khamri has not recovered from the shock of detention.

“It will take time for him to be healthy again,” remarks Kammabhai Lakhabhai Rabari.

The pastoralist herder is speaking about a young male camel in his herd.

Kammabhai’s hopeful tone is understandable given the extraordinary events of January 2022 when 58 camels were detained by the local police in Amravati, Maharashtra. Although released a month later in February, all the camels showed signs of poor health.

Their herders say that during their detention, the animals did not get to eat their regular diet. The gaurakshan kendra where they were held, is a cattle shelter equipped with feed for cows. “They are open grazing animals and feed on the leaves of big trees. They don’t eat cattle-feed,” says Kammabhai.