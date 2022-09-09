The first Dayanita Singh-PARI Documentary Photography Award of Rs. 2 lakhs goes to M. Palani Kumar of the People’s Archive of Rural India.

The idea for the prize comes out of Dayanita winning the 2022 Hasselblad Award – considered the most prestigious photography prize in the world. Dayanita declared herself most impressed with the intent, content, spirit and documentary brilliance of young Palani Kumar’s self-schooled photography.

She also chose to make this prize a collaborative venture with the People’s Archive of Rural India because she sees PARI as being one of the last bastions of documentary photography – and one that focuses on the lives and livelihoods of the marginalised.

Palani Kumar is PARI’s first full-time photographer (we have worked with about 600, shooting for us as contributors). His work, prominently featured in PARI, is entirely focused on those we consider the least – including sanitation workers, seaweed harvesters, agricultural labourers, and more. Few in the field can match his combination of skill in the craft and a strong social conscience, driven by empathy.