“Bhadohi is the district of carpets. There is no other work here,” says Akhtar Ali, a weaver in his 40s. “I spent my childhood here and that is how I learnt weaving.” However, Ali has taken up tailoring now due to shrinking income from carpet making.



Located in the Mirzapur division of Uttar Pradesh, Bhadohi district is the centre of the largest carpet weaving cluster in the country. The cluster includes the districts of Mirzapur, Varanasi, Ghazipur, Sonbhadra, Kaushmbi, Allahabad, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli. The industry provides employment to nearly two million rural artisans, including a large number of women.

What distinguishes the weaving process here is that the hand-knotted pile carpets are woven on vertical looms with qualities ranging from 30 to 300 knots per square inch. The process and the raw materials –wool, cotton and silk yarns – have been the same for at least two centuries. The artisans pass down the skill of hand knotting on the looms to their children.

In recognition of unique nature of their weaving methods, Bhadohi carpets got the Geographical Indication certification in 2010. The GI tag was expected to give a boost to the industry. However, it has not helped improve the carpet-weavers’ business.

For example, Mubarak Ali and Sons, founded in 1935, used to export Bhadohi carpets to countries like the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Union and Japan until it closed shop in 2016 due to falling orders. The grandson of Mubarak, the founder of the export house, and former owner, is 67-year-old Khalid Khan. “My grandfather and father were in this business only. Our business started during the British era when the carpets were exported with the label ‘Made in British India’.”

