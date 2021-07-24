PARI Founder Editor P. Sainath has won the Fukuoka Grand Prize – among Japan's very top international awards (open to people from all Asian countries). It was announced this year on June 28. At the awards ceremony – scheduled for end-September – the crown prince of Japan is usually present. Sainath is the first ever winner in the journalism category.

There are three prizes: Academic Prize, Culture Prize and the Grand Prize – the biggest of the lot. Previous Indian winners of the Academic Prize include Prof. Romila Thapar. Previous Indian winners of the Culture Prize include sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan. The last Grand Prize winner from India was composer-musician A. R. Rahman (2016). This award carries a cash prize of 5 million yen (roughly Rs. 33.5 lakh).

To Sainath, it has been given also taking PARI into account. The full citation on the Fukuoka Grand Prize website mentions PARI in the very first paragraph. It says that Sainath is:

"A passionately committed journalist who has continued to investigate impoverished farming villages in India, listen to voices from the rural population, capture the reality of the people’s lifestyle, and report 'rural stories'. As Asia goes through turbulent changes, Mr. Sainath has been seeking new 'knowledge' and promoting civil cooperation. For this reason, he is a very deserving recipient of the Grand Prize of Fukuoka Prize."

Sainath has announced that the cash prize (about Rs. 33.5 lakhs) will be used this way:

1) Rs. 12 lakhs will contribute to helping families of rural journalists who have died of Covid-19 -- 25 families will get Rs. 50,000 each

2) The remaining amount of a little over Rs. 20 lakhs will go towards setting up 10 new PARI fellowships for rural journalists working in Indian languages, and from Dalit and Adivasi communities.

These are the details and Sainath’s acceptance speech . The website of the prize has photographs of Sainath in the field and at one of his many talks with a houseful audience. There is even a photo of the entire PARI team .

During his 40 years in journalism , Sainath has won over 50 national and international awards, and journalism fellowships. But he has also declined a few, like the Padma Bhushan, which is given by the government of India.

He has taught thousands of journalism students and continues to teach over a hundred of them each year. He also mentors scores of reporters, and inspires several photographers, filmmakers, editors, writers and readers.

This is PARI’s 30th prize in six and a half years of our existence.

Other recent big wins

On June 3, 2021, the PARI series on Women’s Reproductive Health Rights won a Special Mention in the Asian College of Journalism Awards, 2020 in the Investigate Journalism category. The reporting in the ongoing series, in collaboration with the Population Foundation of India, is the work of an all-women team of reporters. Those whose reports figured in the series winning a special mention include:

Kavitha Muralidharan, Anubha Bhonsle, Priti David, Amruta Byatnal, Jyoti Shinoli, Sanskriti Talwar, Pallavi Prasad, Medha Kale and Jigyasa Mishra for their stories from February to November 2020.

On April 5, 2021, the Spoorthidhama Foundation in Karnataka – an organisation dedicated to the values and ideals of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar – announced a lifetime achievement award for PARI founder editor P. Sainath for his “exceptional contribution and commitment to journalism,” his “exemplary service through PARI,” and his “concerns towards socio, economic and political inequalities.” The award, carrying a cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh, was conferred online on April 14, Ambedkar Jayanti.

This is the 30th award won by PARI since we launched in December 2014. The full list so far follows.