“I am very scared of these OTPs. Saha aakde ani paisa gayab [six digits and the money's gone],” Anil Thombre tells me on a busy State Transport bus stand, over the noise of bus horns, hawkers selling their snacks and bottled water and arrival and departure announcements. Someone asked him for an OTP (one time password) and he asked me to help.

He has heard about the budget, the arth sankalpa , in his words. “On January 31, there was some news about it on the radio. The government announces some provisions for each department. I know about it. If not all, at least rupayat daha paise [ten paise in a rupee]!” he says, slicing a betelnut with an adkitta .

He, rather, his red and white stick, leads the way to the canteen as we look for a quieter place. Thombre is a person with visual disability. He is well versed with the platforms, the crowd, the canteen counters and also the steps. “I was just one month old when I had measles and completely lost my eyesight, I am told.”