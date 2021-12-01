Suresh Mehendale is worried about his beloved bus stand. The premises may not have been cleaned in his absence. And the puppies he lovingly feeds biscuits every day must be hungry, too. The enquiry booth which he occupies at the bus stand in Paud, in Pune district’s Mulshi taluka , has been locked for over a month. It is from there that he coordinates the arrivals and departures of the state transport buses that go through there. “I have not been to Paud for the last 28 days. I hope everything is okay [there],” Mehendale, 54, told me when I met him on November 26 at Swargate bus depot in Pune city. He has been sitting on strike with his fellow workers from Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), in a tent at the depot’s entrance. To get their grievances addressed, employees from all over the state launched an indefinite strike on October 28 this year. About 250 conductors and 200 drivers of the state transport (ST) buses in Pune are taking part in the strike. “It began with a protest against the deaths [by suicide] of state transport workers. At least 31 workers have ended their lives in the last year,” explained Mehendale. Two more workers died by suicide within three days of meeting him. Delays in salaries have been causing hardship to ST workers, and the situation worsened after the outbreak of Covid-19 and the corporation had no income apart from transporting goods.

A hunger strike by MSRTC staff in Mumbai on October 27, to highlight the workers’ deaths, sparked a full-blown protest across the state the next day, reiterating the long-standing demand for a pay hike and payment of dues. “And we are pressing for the merger,” added Mehendale, referring to the demand to merge MSRTC with the state government. The workers want to be on a par with state government employees and receive the same pay scale and other benefits. Incorporated by Maharashtra state government under the provisions of Road Transport Corporations Act of 1950, MSRTC is an autonomous entity. The corporation – which operates 250 depots and 588 bus stands, and has about 104,000 staff – provides passenger transport services all over the state under the motto, ‘ Gaav tithe rata; rasta tithe ST (A road for each village; an ST bus for every road)’. Vrundavani Dolare, Meena More and Meera Rajput, all in their mid-30s, strongly support the workers’ demands. They are among the 45 women conductors working at Swargate depot, who believe that the proposed merger is the only solution to their problems. “We work for 13-14 hours daily, but get paid for 8 hours. We do not have any grievance redressal for our complaints,” says Meena. “Not a single ST bus has left the depot since October 28. We will not back down till the state government accepts our demand for the merger,” she adds. “All 250 depots are closed and almost one lakh workers including drivers, conductors and workshop employees are on a strike. Only a few contractual workers are back,” says 34-year-old Anita Ashok Mankar, a conductor at the Swargate depot for the last 12 years. Originally from Amaravati district, Anita lives in Matalwadi Phata near Bhugaon in Mulshi. She is often on duty on the Pune-Kolwan bus route.



However, the veteran labour leader Pannalal Surana said in an interview with Maharashtra Times that a merger would be a bad idea. But the former president of Maharashtra Rajya ST Karmachari Sanghatana, who served in that role for nearly 17 years, supported the demand for more pay. The state road transport corporation, he said, was established to ensure quick and independent decisions without waiting for permissions from government departments. Some protesting workers are seeking parity of pay from MSRTC. “We are paid lesser than our male colleagues, and we are also not paid on time. We want these issues to be resolved,” said 24-year-old Payal Chavan. She and her colleagues Rupali Kamble and Neelima Dhumal were recruited three years ago to the workshop section of Swargate depot, to assist with mechanical and eletrical maintenance work. MSRTC’s Pune division is said to be suffering losses to the tune of Rs. 1.5 crores every day of the strike. Barring the air-conditioned buses operated by private parties, its fleet of 8,500 buses have not been in service, affecting the mobility of an average 65,000 passengers that they transport daily. The impact is evident in Paud. These days, Shivaji Borkar is forced to take a shared auto from Paud. He travels 40 kilometres almost every week, from Pune city to his farm in Rihe, a village in Mulshi. The only public transport he uses now is the bus from Pune’s Marketyard bus stand to Paud, operated by Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd.



