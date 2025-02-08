Narayan Kundalik Hajare understands the word budget because he does not have a very high one.

“ Aapla tevdha budgetch nahi [I just don’t have that kind of budget]!” in just four words, Narayan kaka deflates the hype around the new regime of tax-free income upto Rs. 12 lakhs.

The question about the Union Budget does get this 65-year-old farmer and a fruit seller thinking hard. He answers with full conviction. “I have heard nothing about this thing. Never in all these years.”

Narayan kaka, has no way of knowing it. “I don’t have a mobile phone. And there is no TV in the house.” A friend has gifted him a radio just a few days back. But the public broadcasting service is yet to inform him about this annual event. “ Amcha adani manasacha kay sambandh, tumhich sanga [Do unlettered people like us have any connection]?” he asks. The words, ‘Kisan Credit Card’ or the ‘increased loan limit’ for these cards is foreign to Narayan Hajare.