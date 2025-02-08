“The current budget does not address any of our survival concerns. It seems primarily concerned with the middle class, particularly salaried individuals,” says Geetha Vazhachal.

A member of the Kadar community – classified as a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG), 36-year-old Geetha resides in the catchment area of the proposed Athirappilly Hydro Electric Power Project in Thrissur district of Kerala.

The dam is located in the Chalakudy river basin and will displace her community for the fourth time. “We are experiencing significant displacement due to large-scale infrastructure projects across the country. Furthermore, there is no mention of the ongoing corporate takeover of our lands, forests and resources,” points out Geetha who has become the face of the mass movement against the dam.

“For tribal communities living in the forests, climate change creates unprecedented survival challenges. We are confronted with a hostile environment, degraded forests, and limited livelihood options,” says Geetha, Kerala's only woman tribal chieftain.