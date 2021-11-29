When his third borewell also ran dry, D. Amarnath Reddy realised he had to fall back on rains to irrigate his land. In drought-prone Rayalseema region of Andhra Pradesh, where the 51-year-old farmer cultivated tomatoes, the rains were undependable. So Amarnath had spent Rs. 5 lakhs getting the wells drilled in his three-acre farm in Mudivedu village in Chittoor district. After the first one failed, he had tried again – borrowing money from private lenders. By his third attempt, his debt grew but water remained elusive. Amarnath was looking forward to harvesting his crop in April-May 2020 and paying back some of his loans. But his plan was thwarted when the sudden Covid-19 lockdown was announced by the prime minister in March 2020. Unable to pluck and sell his tomatoes, he watched them ripen and rot away. At that time, he was in debt of Rs. 10 lakhs – from his expenditure for the borewells, a loan for his elder daughter’s wedding, and a crop loan. “He must have felt that things would not get better during the pandemic, and lost all hope,” says Amarnath’s wife, D. Vimala, explaining why he ended his life by consuming poison on September 17, 2020. He had attempted it once before, too. “He had tried to take his life 10 days before that. We had taken him to a big hospital in Bengaluru [180 kilometres away] to save him. We spent Rs. 1 lakh then,” says Vimala, who had tried to convince him not to do it again. Borewell failure is one of the main reasons cited in police reports of farmers' deaths by suicide in Chittoor. The other reasons include failure of tomato crop and agricultural debt. A state government order on compensation for families of farmers who had taken their lives, observed: “The reasons for committing such suicides may be due to various reasons like failure of bore wells, raising of commercial crops with high cost of cultivation, non-remunerative prices, oral tenancy and ineligibility to avail bank loans, private lending with higher interest rates, adverse seasonal conditions, heavy expenditure incurred towards children education, ill health and marriages.” For many, the situation was exacerbated by the unplanned shutdown last year. In 2020 alone, 34 farmers in Chittoor district took their lives – the highest number since 2014. Of these, 27 died during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The situation was not much better before the pandemic. In 2019, the average household debt of farmers in Andhra Pradesh – Rs. 2.45 lakhs – was the highest in the country, according to the recently released Situation Assessment of Agricultural Households and Land and Livestock Holdings of Households in Rural India, 2019 . About 93 per cent of agricultural households in the state were in debt that year, the report notes. On the street next to Amarnath and Vimala’s, 27-year-old P. Manjula is still trying to make sense of her late husband’s mental state. He had shown no signs of distress, she says. In the eight years that they were married, he would often discuss his ideas about cultivating their 10-acre farmland. “But he never mentioned the extent of his financial troubles. The debt [Rs. 8.35 lakhs] was a surprise to me.” Manjula’s husband, 33-year-old P. Madhusudhan Reddy, died on July 26, 2020, by hanging himself from a tree. The tomatoes he had cultivated on half an acre of land were unplucked, she says. Most of the debt came from expenses on four borewells installed in their farmland, says P. Jayarami Reddy, Madhusudhan’s father. Interest had accrued on the amount borrowed. The 700-800 feet boreholes, which pump groundwater, had been dug over a period of eight years. Madhusudhan's family sold two acres of the land after his death, to pay back some of the loans. They are cultivating paddy on half an acre now, drawing water from a borewell jointly used by seven families in the area. “The groundnuts we sowed did not give good yield this year [2021] because of heavy rains. We won’t get back our investment. The remaining land is fallow,” says Jayarami Reddy. More farmers in the district have switched from tomato to paddy because of excess rains since 2019, says B. Sreenivasulu, deputy director of horticulture, Chittoor. However, for seven years in the decade between 2009-10 and 2018-19, parts of the district, like Kurabalakota mandal were declared drought-hit, says N. Raghava Reddy, the mandal 's assistant statistical officer. More farmers in the district have switched from tomato to paddy because of excess rains since 2019, says B. Sreenivasulu, deputy director of horticulture, Chittoor. However, for seven years in the decade between 2009-10 and 2018-19, parts of the district, like Kurabalakotawere declared drought-hit, says N. Raghava Reddy, the's assistant statistical officer.

Farmers' deaths by suicide shot up in the district from 2019. While the number was 7 in 2018, it was 27 in 2019, according to data compiled by the District Crime Records Bureau. Last year, when Andhra Pradesh had the third highest number of farmers' suicides in the country – 564 , including 140 tenant farmers, according to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) – 34 were from Chittoor. M. Chinna Reddappa, a Dalit tenant farmer, was one of them. He had grown tomatoes on 1.5 acres of leased land in his village, Sampathikota in Pedda Thippasamudram mandal , which he rented for six months at Rs. 20,000. The Covid-19 lockdown, says his wife, M. Eswaramma, did not give him the chance to sell the harvest. “We were left with a debt of three lakh rupees after the crop just wilted in the fields.” The couple had neither property nor savings to see them through the loss of income. On December 30 last year, 45-year-old Chinna Reddappa ended his life. Eswaramma and her daughter, Pooja, a student of Class 5, shifted to her parents' home in Deganipalli hamlet in B. Kothakota mandal. “Now I survive by doing labour on farms for 200 a day, and have no means to repay the debt,” says Eswaramma. “Creditors keep calling me and troubling me even though I am barely managing to survive.” A Right to Information application in February 2019 by Rythu Swarajya Vedika (RSV) brought to light that 1,513 farmers had died by suicide in Andhra Pradesh in 2014-2018. But only 391 families had received the state government’s compensation of Rs. 5 lakhs. After it was reported in the media , the state government ordered an enquiry. “The government agreed to pay compensation to only 640 of the rest, and the remaining 482 farmers' families did not receive anything,” says B. Kondal Reddy, secretary of RSV, a farmers' organisation which helps the families that are denied compensation. In October 2019, the state government announced an increase of Rs. 2 lakhs in compensation to families of deceased farmers. Neither Vimala, Manjula or Eswaramma have received any of it yet. Andhra Pradesh is one of the largest of tomato producing states in the country, and, in 2019-20, Chittoor district contributed 37 per cent to the state’s share. The farmers in the district cultivate both hybrid and local varieties throughout the year. Most of the tomato growers in Chittoor and other districts in Rayalseema (YSR Kadapa, Anantapur, Kurnool) and also from neighbouring Karnataka, sell their produce at the Madanapalle tomato market in Chittoor, one of the largest market yards in the country.

