23. Public Relations Council of India, Bengaluru, 2020

PARI Fellow (2019) M. Palani Kumar won the Communicator of the Year – Best Story of the Year award for Tamil Nadu’s seaweed harvesters in rough seas , published in PARI on October 31, 2019.. This is a photo story about an unusual activity of the fisherwomen of Bharathinagar in Tamil Nadu, which keeps them more in the water than on boats. And how climate change and over-exploitation of marine resources are eroding their livelihoods.