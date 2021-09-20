31. Public Relations Council of India, Goa, 2021
Senior Reporter Jaideep Hardikar won the Author/Writer of the Year award; PARI’s Executive Editor Sharmila Joshi won the Best Story on Environment Awareness award for Churu: Blowing hot, blowing cold – mainly hot ; and PARI Reporter Jigyasa Mishra won the Best Story on Water Management award for Footprints of protest in the sands of a mine .
30. The Fukuoka Grand Prize, Japan, 2021
PARI Founder Editor
P. Sainath
won the Fukuoka Grand Prize, 2020, the first journalist to have receive what is one of Japan’s most important international awards. The citation calls him "A passionately committed journalist who has continued to investigate impoverished farming villages in India, listen to voices from the rural population, capture the reality of the people’s lifestyle, and report 'rural stories'."
29. Asian College of Journalism Awards, 2021
The PARI series on women’s health received a Special Mention in the Investigative Journalism category for stories published in the year 2020. The award goes to Kavitha Muralidharan, Anubha Bhonsle, Priti David, Medha Kale, Jyoti Shinoli, Amruta Byatnal, Sanskriti Talwar, Pallavi Prasad, and Jigyasa Mishra for their stories from February to November, 2020.
28. Bodhivruksha Award, Spoortidhamma, 2021
P. Sainath won the Bodhivruksha Award for
his journalism work
and as the founder of PARI. The award is conferred every year on persons who have dedicated their lives to enabling and empowering socially excluded communities through their meaningful interventions.
27. WAN-IFRA’s South Asian Digital Media Awards, 2020
The PARI Team won the silver prize of WAN-IFRA’s South Asian Digital Media Awards, 2020. PARI bagged the Silver in the category
'Best Special Project for Covid-19'
. Beginning from the last week of March 2020, PARI has published over 150 landmark stories and documents related to impact of the lockdown on the livelihoods and daily lives of the most marginalised segments of India.
26. Press Institute of India-International Committee of the Red Cross media award, 2020
PARI Reporter Jigyasa Mishra won a Press Institute of India-International Committee of the Red Cross media award for her story Footprints of protest in the sands of a mine , published in PARI on June 6, 2020, in the category Best Article on a Humanitarian Subject. The story records the courageous and inspirational battle of women farmers to save the Ken, one of Bundelkhand’s major rivers, from the depredations of a sand mining mafia. Read more
25. Laadli Media and Advertising Award for Gender Sensitivity, Population First, 2020
PARI Reporter Jyoti Shinoli won a Laadli Media and Advertising Award for Gender Sensitivity, 2020, for the story
No crime, unending punishment
. Published in PARI on August 10, 2018, it's a searing account of the unending persecution of the Pardhis, a denotified tribe.
24. Prem Bhatia Memorial Trust, New Delhi, 2020
The PARI Team won the Prem Bhatia Award for journalism on Environment and Development issues “for its extensive field reports, including climate change effects and the impact of the pandemic on rural India.”
23. Public Relations Council of India, Bengaluru, 2020
PARI Fellow (2019) M. Palani Kumar won the Communicator of the Year – Best Story of the Year award for Tamil Nadu’s seaweed harvesters in rough seas , published in PARI on October 31, 2019.. This is a photo story about an unusual activity of the fisherwomen of Bharathinagar in Tamil Nadu, which keeps them more in the water than on boats. And how climate change and over-exploitation of marine resources are eroding their livelihoods.
22. Public Relations Council of India, Bengaluru, 2020
PARI Reporter Jyoti Shinoli won the Communicator of the Year – Best Content of the Year award for her story Pardhi school bull-dozed by Prosperity Highway . The story is about a school in Amravati district, Maharashtra, started by a Phanse Pardhi teacher for kids from his long-stigmatised and impoverished community, which was demolished on June 6, 2019, leaving them anxious and uncertain.
21. Press Institute of India-International Committee of the Red Cross media award, 2019
PARI Fellow (2016) Urvashi Sarkar won the first prize in the Best Article category for her article ‘Our houses are vanishing. Nobody cares’ , published in PARI on July 20, 2018. The story tracks climate-related displacement and looks at the migration of people between Sagar and Ghoramara Islands in the Sundarbans, West Bengal, and the vanishing of land, homes and livelihoods.
20. Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, 2019
PARI Fellow (2017) Yashaswini Raghunandan’s film That Cloud Never Left was selected for the India Gold category at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival (October 17-24, 2019).
19. FILAF film festival, France, 2019
PARI Fellow (2017) Yashaswini Raghunandan won the Gold Filaf at the FILAF film festival in France – Festival International du Livre d'Art et du Film – for her film That Cloud Never Left.
18. Tutti I Premi Del Pesaro Film Fest, 2019
PARI Fellow (2017) Yashaswini Raghunandan received a special mention for her film That Cloud Never Left at the Tutti I Premi Del Pesaro Film Fest 2019, Italy.
17. Red Ink Award, Mumbai Press Club, 2020
PARI Reporter Jyoti Shinoli won the Red Ink Award in the Women’s Empowerment and Gender Equality category for her story
Collecting 6,000 leaves a day for a living
, published in PARI on May 3, 2018.
16. Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, Indian Express Group, 2019
PARI Fellow (2017) Parth M. N. won the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (in the Uncovering India Invisible category) for his series of stories from Marathwada .
15. The Statesman Prize for Rural Reporting, 2018
PARI Author Puja Awasthi won the Statesman Prize for Rural Reporting for two stories published in PARI on July 5 and August 3, 2017: Beaten but unbowed – Sunanda Sahoo's silent struggle and Drums and dreams beyond pickle and papad
14. Laadli Media and Advertising Award for Gender Sensitivity, Population First, 2018
PARI Fellow (2016) Urvashi Sarkar received the Laadli Media and Advertising Award for Gender Sensitivity, 2017, in the Features category for her story
Widowed by tigers, abandoned by the state
, published in PARI on October 12, 2017.
13. Lorenzo Natali Media Prize, European Commission, 2018
PARI Fellow (2017) Parth M. N. received the Lorenzo Natali Media Prize for the story Cutting cane for 2000 hours , published in PARI on February 6, 2018.
12. South Asian Short Film Festival, Kolkata, 2018
Fifteen PARI video films were selected for SASFF-2018: 13 films in the Competition Documentary section and 2 films in the Official Panorama Viewing category. (The films are listed at the end of this page.)
11. Parigi Hanumantha Rao Foundation, AP, 2018
PARI Fellow (2017) Rahul M. received the Parigi Hanumantha Rao journalism award for 2017-2018, for his
stories
published in PARI.
10. Justice M.G. Ranade Award Vasant Vyakhyanmala, Pune, 2018
The first Justice M.G. Ranade Award (inaugural year), recognising the unique nature of the new journalism “initiative called the People’s Archive of Rural India .”
9. Basavashree Award, Sri Murugamath, Vhitradurga, Karnataka, 2017
The Basavashree Award for “service rendered through the People’s Archive of Rural India to the rural folk in the way of a Journalism Movement.”
8. Appan Menon Memorial Trust, New Delhi, 2017
Appan Menon Memorial Award for “the work being done by the
People’s Archive of Rural India
to document life in rural India.”
7. C-Shell Media and Literary Awards, Dubai
C-Shell Journalism Prize for “extraordinary and in-depth reporting of rural India and the unique achievement that is PARI .”
6. Kesari Mahratta Trust and Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth, 2017
Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak award for Excellence in Journalism to P. Sainath/
PARI
(recognising his launch of PARI).
5. Anant Bhalerao Smruti Foundation, Aurangabad, 2016
Anant Bhalerao Smruti Puraskar for “incisive reporting of rural India, the
People’s Archive of Rural India
and its approach to boosting journalism in Indian languages.”
4. Krantisinh Nana Patil Foundation, Sangli, Maharashtra, 2016
Krantisinh Nana Patil Memorial Award for P. Sainath (recognising, also, the importance of PARI ).
3. National Film Awards, Government of India
PARI Fellows (2015) Nidhi Kamath and Keya Vaswani received the Silver Lotus (Rajat Kamal) for the Best Promotional Film at the 63rd National Film Awards, 2016, for their film
Weaves of Maheshwar
, published in PARI on May 2, 2016.
2. Praful Bidwai Memorial Committee, New Delhi, 2016
The first Praful Bidwai Memorial Prize for “his reportage and commentary on agrarian distress and the source of information and inspiration that is PARI.”
1. Laadli Media and Advertising Award for Gender Sensitivity, Population First, 2015
PARI Fellow (2015) Purusottam Thakur received the Laadli Media and Advertising Award for Gender Sensitivity 2014-15 in the Best Investigative Story category for the story Making history, heading for a hundred , published in PARI on March 20, 2015.
Special Mention : In April 2020, the United States Library of Congress informed us that they had selected the PARI website for inclusion in their web archives: "We consider your website to be an important part of this collection and the historical record."
South Asian Short Film Festival, March 2019: List of PARI videos/films
Competition: Documentary
1. Sinchita Maji/
Ganpati Yadav's Gripping Life Cycle
/ India/ Marathi/ 17M
2. Ankan Roy & Others / Possessed by His Art, a Bahurupi Transforms / India/ Bengali /05M
3. Vishaka George & Others / I Feel So Happy to See the Paddy Growing / India/ Malayalam/05M
4. Anubha Bhonsle & Others / Into The Chakshangs Of Imphal / India/ Manipuri, Meitei/05M
5. Subuhi Jiwani/ Farming Doesn't Give Us Our Sustenance / India/ Hindi/04M
South Asian Short Film Festival, March 2018: List of PARI videos/films
Competition: Documentary
1. Archana Phadke/
Captain Elder Brother’ and the Whirlwind Army
/ India/ Marathi/ 06M
2. Shreya Katyayini/ Tussar: The Crumbling Cocoon / India/ Hindi/ 12M
3. Sinchita Maji/ Heavy Lifting in the Hills / India/ Marathi/ 09M
4. Sayantoni Palchoudhuri/ Jahangir's Story / India/ Hindi/ 08M
5. Sayantoni Palchoudhuri/ Vote for Boat / India/ Hindi/ 08M
6. Stanzin Saldon/ The Loom is My Love, My Legacy / India/ Ladakhi/ 09M
7. Sinchita Maji/ Basudeb Baul / India/ Bengali/ 12M
8. Ankan Roy/ Bahurupi: A Family of Many Faces / India/ Bengali/ 10M
9. Shreya Katyayini/ When the Queen Strikes / India/ Hindi/ 15M
10. Anubha Bhonsle & Others/ Ima Keithel: Every Day is Women’s Day / India/ Manipuri/ 15M
11. Aparna Karthikeyan/ The Dance of the False Legged Horse / India/ Tamil/ 18M
12. V. Sasikumar/ Mending Boats with Music / India/ Malayalam/ 15M
13. Purusottam Thakur/ The Fading Weaves of Duajhar / India/ Odiya/ 16M
Official Selection: Panorama – Documentary
14. Sinchita Maji/
Threadbare in Santipur
/ India/ Bengali/ 13M
15. Sinchita Maji/ Dhol on Wheels / India/ Bengali/ 06M