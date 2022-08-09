Whose name is this?

I was born on Somwar, Monday,

so, I was called Somra.

I was born on Mangalwar, Tuesday,

so, I am Mangal, Mangar, or Mangara.

I was born on Bruhaspatiwar, Wednesday,

that is why I was called Birsa.

I stood on the chest of time

like the days of the week,

but they came and they changed my name.

They destroyed those days and dates

that marked my being.

Now I am either Ramesh, Naresh, or Mahesh

or Albert, Gilbert, Alfred.

I have names from every one of those lands

whose soil hasn’t made me,

whose history is not my history.

I keep searching for my history

inside theirs and I realise

that each corner of this world,

in each place, I am the one being slaughtered

and each killing has a beautiful name.