Hemang Ashwinkumar is a poet, fiction writer, translator, editor and critic. He works in Gujarati and English. His English translations include Poetic Refractions (2012), Thirsty Fish and other Stories (2013), and a Gujarati novel Vultures (2022). He has also translated Arun Kolatkar’s Kala Ghoda Poems (2020), Sarpa Satra (2021) and Jejuri (2021) into Gujarati.