We will not be silent, we will fight

Yes I am a Hindu,

a Hindu, not a barbarian

and like the majority of Hindus

that make this country

I do not instigate terror.

I am a Hindu,

I am a Mussalman,

I am a Sikh and I am a Christian too

I will uphold India’s Constitution -

keep it alive and thriving

You will chant jingoistic slogans

in the name of Hindutva

“Kill them, Kill them” you will shout

We will hold each others’ hands

Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christians

Thousands of you may roam the streets

wearing the shadows of Godse

Millions of us will walk like Gandhi

and stop you right there.

You may shout the slogans of hatred and violence

We will sing the songs of love, we Indians

You slaves of inhuman, bestial passions,

In your saffron disguise

you bow to predatory thoughts.

We, the Hindus of this country

are neither cowards nor senseless

We are Bhagat Singh. We are Ashfaq.

We are Sarojini. We are Kasturba.

We are the constitution of India

We are the Gita, the Koran, the Bible

and yes, we are the Guru Granth Sahib too.

We are secular people.

You, cronies to the powerful.

You, who scream the name of Ram

and call it dharma.

We will hold on to our humanity

and keep the tricolour flying

from the mast of peace.

We will fight, we will repel every Godse.

We will not let you march ahead.

We will fight. We won't be silent,

We will fight, we will win.

We will fight. We won't be silent