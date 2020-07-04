That’s Duleshwar Tandi’s singing. “I expressed my anguish and anger through my rap,” he says, about why he wrote and sang ‘Sarkar, tui jabab de’.



“When the lockdown was imposed in India, the poor of the country began suffering,” he adds. “Labourers lost their jobs, became homeless, and were starving for days. Thousands were forced to walk to their villages barefoot under a scorching sun. It’s not as if the government is not capable of stopping all this and providing help to the people – instead, they abandoned the poor of India. I am saddened and shocked to see all these. And I think we must question the government…”

This song is in the Kosli (or Sambalpuri) language. Duleshwar – known to his listeners as Rapper Dule Rocker – also sings in Hindi and English. But it’s mainly his Kosli rap that is attracting a young audience in Odisha.

Duleshwar, 27, is from Borda village in Kalahandi district. He has a BSc degree from Government College in Bhawanipatna town, around 45 kilometres from his village. His family belong to the Dom community, a Scheduled Caste. At home, it’s only Duleshwar and his mother Pramila. She is a farmer and firewood collector, and gets a monthly senior citizen pension of rs. 500. His father, Nilamani Tandi, a farmer and local police station assistant, passed away around three years ago.