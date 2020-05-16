I had to write this song because the world is facing a difficult and turbulent time. At the very hour that some of us implemented the lockdown and bolted ourselves in our houses, we hardly expected hundreds, thousands, lakhs of people to start walking to their faraway homes. This made me extremely sad and agonised. In our highly developed nation, a very great nation, in the nation where we claim to be pioneers in many fields, crores of people were walking long distances – just for a place to stay, to be at home with their families. It made me very sad.

‘Stay at home’? How many people even have a home? As they walked so many kilometres, some died on their way. Those feet, those children, when I saw all those images, I needed to express this cry of anguish. I don't think this is limited to our country; the entire world is witnessing this great distress. I wanted to speak out about the sadness of the migrants, people moving from one place to another – while many have been thinking about the coronavirus, and not thinking about other human beings. That sadness compelled me to create this song.

I am a traveller of the mind who wants to see the world and journey across it. I nurture immense love for other human beings, whose lives I try to visualise. This song was born of both these impulses too.