“We struggle for our survival every day in the Sundarbans. Though the coronavirus has created a temporary deadlock, we know that we will survive. Our fields are full of potatoes, onions, bitter gourds, snake gourds and drumsticks. There is no dearth of paddy either. Our ponds are full of fish. So there is no question of us dying of starvation,” says Saral Das, speaking on the phone from Mousani. While the nationwide lockdown is disrupting food supplies across the country, it is no cause for concern in Mousani – a small island spread over 24 square kilometres on the western side of the Indian Sundarbans. “Due to the lockdown, the vegetables and produce that used to go from here to Namkhana or Kakdwip markets on boats every day cannot be sent that way now,” Das says. The ‘special boats’ meant for emergencies still ferry some vegetables from Mousani to the wholsesale markets in Namkhana and Kakdwip, located between 20 and 30 kilometres away. The journey takes around 30 minutes by boat, but from there the trains and trucks that usually carry the produce to Kolkata are barely operational now. Mousani’s three main crops – paddy, bitter gourd and betel leaves – are in great demand in Kolkata’s markets. “Therefore, it is a matter of concern for the city as to where it will get its sustenance from,”says Das, 51, who works as a clerk in the Bagdanga Cooperative School on Mousani island. He owns five acres, which he rents out to tenant farmers, in Bagdanga village.

PHOTO • Abhijit Chakraborty PHOTO • Abhijit Chakraborty

Surrounded by rivers and sea, the cluster of over 100 islands of the Sundarbans in West Bengal are almost disconnected from the Indian mainland. In Mousani, the Muriganga river (also called Baratala) flows to the west, and the Chinai river is at the east. These waterways help connect the roughly 22,000 people (Census 2001) on the four mouzas (villages) of the island –Bagdanga Baliara, Kusumtala and Mousani – to the mainland by boats and launches. The inhabitants of the island, which is located in Namkhana block of South 24 Parganas district, are more or less staying indoors these days, says Das. They no longer visit the haat, the bi-weekly market that used to come up on Mondays and Fridays next to the bazaar in Bagdanga. The local administration has allowed the bazaar, where essentials are sold, to operate from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. every day. Shops selling non-essential items have been shut across the island. Constables from the Frazerganj coastal police station on the neighbouring Frazerganj island, and some civic volunteers have been assisting the administration with implementing the lockdown. There are enough crops growing in Mousani’s fields, agrees Joydeb Mondal, 32, from Kusumtala village, on the phone. “We are selling snake gourds in our markets at Rs. 7-8 a kilo, which you buy for Rs. 50 a kilo in Kolkata,” he says. Every house on the island produces vegetables, says Mondal, so people rarely buy them, purchasing only the few that they need. “For example, I have 20 kilos of onion and lots of potatoes. We have more than enough fish in our ponds. The fish rot in the markets for lack of buyers here. A few days from now, we will be growing sunflowers. We will mill the seeds and get the oil too,” says Mondal, a teacher and a farmer who owns three acres of land, on which he grows potato, onion and betel leaf.

PHOTO • Abhijit Chakraborty PHOTO • Abhijit Chakraborty

However, in Kusumtala and Baliara villages, located on the southern coast of Mousani, agriculture has nearly stopped ever since Cyclone Aila stormed the Sundarbans in May 2009. It devastated about 30-35 per cent of the island and increased the soil salinity. The falling yield from the fields has compelled many men to leave their homes to look for work. The migrants usually go to Gujarat and Kerala and other places in the country to work as labourers, mainly at construction sites. Some of them go abroad, to West Asian countries. “Their earnings have stopped altogether because of the lockdown. What are they going to eat if they lose their jobs tomorrow?” wonders Mondal, who has studied till Class 12 and tutors students of secondary and higher secondary classes in his village. Some of the migrants have started returning over the last few weeks, from Ahmedabad, Surat, Mumbai, Port Blair and other places, says Mondal. Many of the men from Baliara, who were working at construction sites in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Oman, have also come home, as have the young women who were training to be nurses in Bengaluru. Over time, the rising sea levels in the Sundarbans and salt water flooding the lands has impacted not just agriculture but also housing in the southern villages. In the homes of the poor, 5-10 family members live in a single room. Their daily lives are spent outdoors, in the streets, working in the fields or catching fish in the rivers and streams. Many of them sleep outdoors in the night. It is almost impossible for them to stay indoors during the lockdown.

PHOTO • Abhijit Chakraborty PHOTO • Abhijit Chakraborty