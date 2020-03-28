“We have not found any work since Monday [March 16]. Where do I bring the money from?” says Vandana Umbarsada, referring to her seven-year-old granddaughter’s insistent demand for Rs. 5. Until the state-wide lockdown began, Vandana and her neighbour Manita Umbarsada would start their day at 8 a.m. and walk 10 kilometres for over an hour to construction sites in and around Vada town. There, labouring from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., they earned Rs. 200. Vandana says this fetched her around Rs. 4,000 a month. But now the construction site contractors don't have any work for her.

PHOTO • Shraddha Agarwal PHOTO • Shraddha Agarwal

Many from Kavatepada migrate seasonally for work to Mumbai – around 90 kilometres away – leaving their families behind. “My son and daughter-in-law are in Bhiwandi [around 45 kilometres from the pada] for three months of daily wage work on a construction site. I have the responsibility of feeding and taking care of their children. Now that the schools are shut they don’t get mid-day meals,” says Vandana. Manita Umbarsada, 48, who lives next door to Vandana, is among the group gathered outside that afternoon, talking. She too earns Rs. 200 a day for eight hours of labour, loading and unloading heavy materials at construction sites. “This work is still better than farm work. At least here we get paid on time and don’t have to work in the sun the whole day,” she says. “But now nobody is giving us work in Vada, so we will have to go look for farm work nearby.”

They are managing for now with stored grains that remain for this month, but are unsure how they will survive in the coming days without any work or money

Manita‘s husband, Babu, 50, lost his leg to diabetes 10 years ago and hasn’t worked since – he used to be a tenant farmer. They have five sons, who too work at construction sites or in small factories in Vada. Her youngest son, Kalpesh, 23, works in a pipes-manufacturing factory for Rs. 7,000 a month. “They have asked us to not come to work. We don’t know if they will cut our salary or not,” he says, worried. Ajay Bochal, 20, who works at construction sites too, expresses the same worry. “My mother has been making only sevaga sabji [drumsticks] for two days now. If I don’t get work soon, we will have to ask for money from others.” Ajay's mother Surekha, 42, stopped working as a domestic worker in Vada town some months ago due to exhaustion. Her husband Suresh drinks heavily and hasn't worked for a while. Ajay Bochal, 20, who works at construction sites too, expresses the same worry. “My mother has been making only[drumsticks] for two days now. If I don’t get work soon, we will have to ask for money from others.” Ajay's mother Surekha, 42, stopped working as a domestic worker in Vada town some months ago due to exhaustion. Her husband Suresh drinks heavily and hasn't worked for a while.

PHOTO • Shraddha Agarwal PHOTO • Shraddha Agarwal PHOTO • Shraddha Agarwal