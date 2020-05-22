With the regular vegetable market at Chator Para in Tehatta village shut due to the Covid-19 lockdown, a temporary market, open from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., has come up in an open field in the Dutta Para area of this village in Nadia district of West Bengal. The village is located in Tehatta Block I, declared a ‘hotspot’ in April by the West Bengal government. Images from a market day: