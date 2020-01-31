Abdul Majeed Wani is happy that the winter is harsh this season. He is hoping the demand for the kangris he makes will keep going up, as it did when the temperature fell to as low as -10 degrees Celsius in some parts of Kashmir in December last year.

Wani, 55, lives and works in Charar-i-Sharief in central Kashmir’s Badgam district. The town, around 32 kilometres from Srinagar, is a hub for artisans who make kangris – an earthen pot filled with charcoal embers and enclosed by a handmade wicker container. Many in Kashmir hold this portable heater by its handle inside their pherans (a traditional knee-length woolen cloak worn in winters) to try and stay warm during the long winters of Kashmir. (Some studies speak of 'kangri cancer', peculiar to Kashmir, caused by holding the embers close to the body for prolonged periods; but that is another story.)

“Our area is known for the beautiful kangris we make with fine wicker,” says Umar Hassan Dar, 30, a resident of Kanil mohalla in Charar-i-Sharief. Artisans as well as labourers here are involved in the making of kangris. Willow wood from nearby forests is collected for the wicker baskets or purchased from farmers, boiled to make it soft, scraped and peeled using a sharp handmade instrument (locally called chappun; two thick wooden sticks in a cross, dug into the ground), and then put through a process of soaking, drying and dyeing. This readied wicker is then woven around the earthen pot.

The process takes around a week, during which time the wicker must dry fully. The kangris are usually made before winter begins in August, and sometimes, depending on the demand, are also made during the winter season, which trails off by the end of February.

In the past, the kangris of Kashmir were only an earthen pot – purchased from local potters – without the wicker sheath. Over time, some artisans started making this indigenous heater with various wicker designs, which cost more than the older versions. A low-cost kangri now costs around Rs. 150 and takes 3-4 hours to make; a more intricately designed multi-colour kangri – which takes 3-4 days to weave – can cost around Rs. 1,800, Dar tells me, and fetches him a profit of Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 1,200.