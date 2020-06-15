I am a labourer, not a liability

I am just a labourer.

A helper, not helpless

I am also human.

Your skyscrapers stand

on our slaughtered slums.

The walls of your dream homes

are coloured in our sweat.

Yes, I am a nationalist,

a champion for growth.

This metro rail

That sliding highway –

My toil, my blood

is everywhere

Yes, I am self-reliant

I sell sabzi in a cart

Momos on the footpath

I clean the dirt inside your homes

And outside too –

I go down your toxic drains

I sell my right to live

Yes, I am poor,

I sell my sweat

You see me these days –

those hordes on the street

I run hither thither

beaten

broken

destroyed

dying

hungry

thirsty

restless on the roads

that lead nowhere

you kick my belly

and break

my fragile sense of self

You are benevolent people.

You allowed us to go home

You are generous people

You allowed us to die

You are so kind

When we said

we would leave

you stopped the buses

We took to the railway tracks

You let the engines run over us

Why did you do that?

Maybe because I am poor.

You are sensitive

I know

You are watching the scenes

Watching us walk

With melted sun on the roads

Walking in thousands

You must pity us

You must feel bad

Your eyes must be sad

Thinking of tomorrows

But do not worry.

I am a labourer

Not a liability

I am a human being

just poor.

Trust me,

when things get back to normal

I will come back.

How would you progress

if I didn't come?

How would the cities expand?

How would the country run

like a bullet train?

Of course, I’ll come.

I will make roads

I will make bridges

I will make buildings tall

I will take the country forward

with these very hands.

I was a labourer

I am a labourer

and labourer I shall remain.

Audio: Sudhanva Deshpande is an actor and director with Jana Natya Manch, and an editor with LeftWord Books.

