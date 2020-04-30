“We were asked to stay indoors by the police. Whenever we stepped out to get groceries or other essentials, the police would beat us back to our rooms. Even if we stepped out to urinate at night, they were there, waiting to pounce on us,” says Dola Ram, recalling the first few days of the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown in Mumbai. On the morning of March 25, Dola Ram and his co-workers came back to their rooms in Borivali from their worksite in Malad after they heard about the lockdown. For six days they remained in their cramped room – shared by 15 of them for a monthly rent of Rs. 1,000 each – hoping the situation would change. Soon, they started running out of food. So 37-year-old Dola Ram and the others decided to go back home, to their villages in Rajasthan. “There was no work in Mumbai. Since we had just come back [from the village] after Holi, we did not have much savings either. So there was no point in staying in the city,” Dola Ram says, speaking to us on the phone. Before leaving the city he had received news that his five-year-old son was ill. His wife, Sundar, and other relatives had taken the child to the hospital, then to the bhopa, or local traditional healer, but he was not getting better. The recent journey to Baroliya from Mumbai was not only out of turn for Dola Ram, but also a difficult one. He and the others started out from the city on March 31, six days after the lockdown began. “Nineteen of us hired a taxi for Rs. 20,000 to get to our village in Rajasthan. However, police made us return from the Maharashtra border and locked us up in Mumbai,” he says.

Undeterred, they left from Mumbai again at 5 a.m. on April 1. This time they walked in pairs, and headed for the Maharashtra-Gujarat border. They carried dry chapatis, which were finished in less than a day. When they reached Surat the next day, things were heating up there, with migrant workers protesting to be allowed to go back home. The police in Surat were helpful, he says, offering them tea and biscuits. They even arranged to send them to Banswara, across the border in Rajasthan, about 380 kilometres away, in a truck. At the border in Banswara, they were screened by local authorities for fever and allowed to go. “We were given glucose biscuits there. We ate some and took some for the way,” Dola Ram says. From there, he walked to Aspur, 63 kilometres away, and stayed the night at a dharamshala. He then made his way to Salumbar in a pick-up truck delivering vegetables, which didn’t charge him for the 24-kilometre ride. He finally reached Baroliya, 14 kilometres from Salumbar, at 7 p.m. on April 5. Dola Ram’s troubles did not end upon reaching home. He took his ill son to the primary healthcare centre in Malpur, about 5-6 kilometres from Baroliya. When we spoke to him on April 6, he told us, “My son has high fever. When my wife and I took him to the hospital yesterday, the police started attacking us and asked us to go back. They let us go only when we told them that we were going to the hospital.” At the hospital, his son did not receive attention. “The hospitals have too many people at this time. The doctor did not even look at our son properly and asked us to go back.” The child died three days later, his ailment remained undiagnosed. The father, who was in a state of shock and unable to speak for a few days, tells us now, “No one could do anything about it. Even the bhopa and doctors could not do anything. We did everything possible to save him but we could not.” His family believes that a spirit had possessed the child.

Among them is 14-year-old Mukesh (name changed), who too returned home to Baroliya due to the lockdown. He worked in an eatery in Ahmedabad, making chapatis, and earned Rs. 8,000 a month. Mukesh is the primary earning member of his family. His widowed mother, Ramli (name changed) suffers from tuberculosis. She works at local construction sites for daily wages, but she is not able to toil for long stretches. “I know I am young [underage] but I will have to work. There is no other option,” says Mukesh, who has four younger siblings. “There is no money, no work left. What are we supposed to do?” asks Ramli, 40, who belongs to the Meena tribe. “We will have to work even now, to earn some money and feed our little children and repay the loans. The government is not going to give us anything,” she says during a phone call. With no construction work during the lockdown, Ramli was forced to find work on a farm in a nearby hamlet. But she stopped going within 2-3 days because she ran out of her medicines and became ill. She says that she had to fight with the village panchayat to receive the ration kits they distributed to the ‘most vulnerable families’ as part of the state government’s relief package. Her name had not made it to that list because the sarpanch and sachiv from the panchayat office never visited her house, which is off the road and closer to the forest.

