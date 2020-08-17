“Our work was already suffering,” says Jagmohan, a potter in the Uttam Nagar locality of West Delhi, referring to the orders passed around a year ago by the state authorities to dismantle pottery furnaces that run on wood and sawdust. “Due to this, some potters have been making products in small numbers, some have become just vendors and others have left this work. And now this pandemic and lockdown have hit us at a peak of our sales season [March to July].” Jagmohan (in the cover photo on top; he uses only his first name) is 48, and has been a potter for over three decades. “The good thing was, we realised there was [greater] demand for matkas this year because people have been avoiding drinking cold water from the fridge [due to anxieties about Covid-19]. But since we ran short of clay during the lockdown, we could not keep enough stock ready.” Usually, a potter here can make around 150-200 matkas in 2-3 days with the help of family members.

PHOTO • Courtesy: Narendra Prajapati PHOTO • Srishti Verma PHOTO • Srishti Verma

PHOTO • Rekha Prajapati PHOTO • Srishti Verma

“They cannot even afford the minimum contribution,” says Harkishan Prajapati, referring to a community drive to collect Rs. 250 per potter to hire a lawyer to appeal against the National Green Tribunal order (of April 2019). The order had asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to furnish a factual report in the matter of wood furnaces. Based on this, the Committee issued directions in July 2019 that the furnaces must be dismantled. The potters have filed a petition in the Supreme Court.

PHOTO • Srishti Verma

His son, Kumbhar Amad, 27, adds, “The demand for terracotta pottery like kulhads [cups] and vadki [bowls] has slowed due to the shutting down of hotels and food businesses during the lockdown. And many potters in rural areas here only make kulhads to earn a living.” Voicing another growing concern, Ramju Ali says, “Even getting clay for our work is not so easy now. The brick industry is the biggest threat to us as they dig out all the clay [mainly from the nearby Haripur locality] and we are left with almost nothing.”

PHOTO • Srishti Verma PHOTO • Srishti Verma