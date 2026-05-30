“Venda”, she replied in Tamil, when we asked for her name. It took a few moments of confusion to realise that it was indeed her name, and she was not voicing a refusal to answer. The word ‘venda’, short for vendaam in Tamil, translates to ‘don’t want / not wanted’.

N. Vendam is the 39-year-old daughter of Narasimman and the late Rajammal. She is the fifth child and was born to a mother weakened by multiple pregnancies – three boys and two girls. Her parents named her ‘Venda’ as a prayer to not have any more children. Her Aadhaar card lists her name as ‘Vendam’.

In a conversation some years ago when she was alive, Rajammal had told me that had the child been a boy, he would not have been named ‘Venda’. But they had a daughter, and the future was sealed in the birth certificate.

But the late Rajammal did express her regret: “Had we given you an auspicious name, and not repeated ‘venda venda’, perhaps you would have had better luck in life,” she told her daughter

Venda estimates that there are at least 10 other women named Venda in her village, Maddur, in Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu. “This name used to be common in our community in many surrounding villages in Tiruttani block,” she tells PARI.