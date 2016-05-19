Beena Mridha, a resident of Rajat Jubilee, summarised the problems of her village: “There is no hospital here, only a big one in Gosaba. To reach, you need to change two boats and vans. There is the problem of tigers and crocodiles, which kill our people and cattle regularly. We are also not getting good value for our rice, just about Rs. 650 per quintal, whereas the market rate is Rs. 800 per quintal. The government was supposed to buy grain from us, but that has stopped. The food security cards are full of errors, so many of us do not even get our food entitlements. Our roads need broadening and elevating above the river level.”

Beena also laments the lack of institutions for higher education near the village. “My daughter studies in Kolkata, where we have enrolled her at great expense. There are no jobs here, other than fishing or collecting honey. ”