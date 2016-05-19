“The government sees the Sundarbans jungles, but not the human beings who reside in them,” says Gita Mridha, whose husband, a fisherman, was killed by a tiger in February 2012. Despite being eligible for compensation, Gita says she received nothing; several other women in her village too did not receive compensation after tigers killed their fishermen husbands.
“They do not forget to ask for your vote,” she adds. Gita did cast her vote. “I did my duty as a citizen,” she says. Gita is a resident of Rajat Jubilee village in the Sundarbans.