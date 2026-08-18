The Arabian Sea is pushing inland again, swallowing the rippled sandbars and shallow channels of the Dahanu creek in Palghar district. Amita Tandel has hardly had any sleep. She waits for the time of the high tide, often setting an alarm to wake her up. Wearing a battery-powered headlight on her forehead, slinging a 10-15-kilogram net on her shoulder, she walks in the dark hours past midnight. About 400 metres towards the creek where another woman is waiting for her. “It is years of experience that teaches us to read the phases of the moon. It tells us the time of high and low tides,” she says.

“In our community, children grow up watching their parents fish. My father used to take me along when I was about 15. He taught me about the tides, the moon and the place where the fish move in the creek.” At 60, Amita has spent nearly five decades reading the tides the way her father did.

Once at the edge of the creek she and the other woman untangle and spread the 100x20 feet net. Soon they will hold it from either end and enter the sea, walking at some 30 feet distance from each other, dipping and dragging the net through the water, feeling rather than seeing what it catches.



“At night you cannot see what is beneath your feet. Aamchya kapalala battery aaste. Fakt laaitchya signalvar chaltaat [We wear battery lamps on our foreheads. The flickering light from those is the only thing that helps us coordinate]. There are strong waves and one mistake can make you lose your balance. It is never safe here. Sometimes we are neck-deep in water. We keep working because if we return without fish, there is no money for the day.” Amita is often inside the waters for more than four hours, until the weight in her hands seems promising enough.

Other men and women like her who don’t have a boat go hand fishing in this roughly 20-kilometre-long creek, just a few metres away from Varor village in the Dahanu taluka. It is part of the intertidal zone, exposed during low tide and submerged as the sea returns. “If I don’t go to the sea, what will we eat?” Amita asks.