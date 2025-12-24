Work remained suspended between May and September when the river’s strong currents made it impossible for the diriya to float. It would resume between October and April, the period when the waters of the Beas used to be relatively calm. Prior to Independence, says Sangat Ram, a tarai (ride) across the river cost one anna (1/16th of a rupee), then two, and after 1947, 25 paise — a rate that lasted for decades. In the 1970s it became 50 paise, and by the 1990s, one rupee. “We would charge money only from unknown people who would come from far-off places,” he says. For the locals, a share of the harvest from the villagers after both rabi and kharif seasons, or anything that the farmers would produce, used to be the fare.

Whenever the river grew fierce, diriyas were the only mode of conveyance people could use. During the devastating floods of 1947, when Bhuntar bridge collapsed, some members of Sangat Ram’s extended family shifted to Bhuntar on orders of Raja Bhagwant Singh of Kullu. “It took three years to rebuild the bridge. For those years, we were the only bridge between both banks of the river,” he says.

For Sangat Ram’s nephew Gautam Ram, 53, the centuries-old family profession was the obvious occupation. But just as he embarked on it in the 1980s, it had begun losing relevance. A cable trolley came up here in that decade. Then came the bridge at Bajaura in 2002. So, for Gautam, the diriya either remained an item of personal use, transporting goods and timber, or for fishing. He quit this line of work to become a clerk in the education department. However, his memories of the 1995 floods remain fresh. “My grandfather Sundru Ram and an uncle, Gashnu Ram, received a commendation certificate from the deputy commissioner of Kullu during those floods. They had rescued people and doctors from Bhuntar dispensary and fished out dead bodies using diriya, from waters where nobody else dared to go.”

Diriyas were a common mode of transportation for local deities, too. A popular Kullu Valley myth holds that Sangat Ram’s ancestors swam through the rivers and brought the goddess Satyavati from the plains in ancient times. “Our Raja [the local king of Kullu] used to go to Hurla village on the left bank and would cross the river sitting on our backs. At any and every hour, we would be ready,” says Gautam.

The diriya, from which every taru family earned its livelihood, held a cherished place in the household, where it would be kept away from direct sunlight when not in use.