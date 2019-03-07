Rameshbhai Manubhai Patel is sitting gingerly on his charpoy in the front yard of his ancestral house in Dantali village in Nadiad taluka of Gujarat’s Kheda district. The house is rundown, its walls are peeling, uncovering discoloured bricks.
The elderly farmer points a shaky finger towards one room. It is special for him – he was born there, 82 years ago. Rameshbhai is emotionally attached to the house, especially to that particular room.
But the room, the entire house and large chunks of the surrounding farmland, on which the family cultivates paddy and green vegetables, might be torn down to make way for a bullet train project.
The high-speed train will cover a distance of 508 kilometres in roughly three hours – 350 kilometres in Gujarat, 2 kilometres in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and 155 kilometres in Maharashtra. The train will run between Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai and Sabarmati Railway Station in Ahmedabad, says the website of the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited.