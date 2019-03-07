But Rameshbhai and others have refused to hand over their land. “I am not interested in compensation, the land is more precious to me,” he says.



For Rameshbhai, the bullet train will be an addition to a series of agonising losses he has suffered. In 2015, the Gujarat government took away 46 guntha of his landholdings (1 acre is 40 guntha; he own a total of around five acres) to build a freight corridor. “The market price of the land at that time was Rs. 3 lakhs per guntha,” he insists. “But the state government gave me only Rs. 12,500 per guntha, I appealed to them for better compensation, but I have not received any response so far.

“How many times [will my land be taken me without my consent], tell me?” he laments. “The government has taken my land three times. First, it was for a railway line construction. Next, it was for building an expressway. Third time, it was for the six-lane freight corridor. And now, for the bullet train again they are about to take away my land.”

The distress of losing his land has impacted Rameshbhai so deeply that he is consulting a doctor in Ahmedabad city, which is around 50 kilometres from his village. “I am experiencing huge tension, what to do,” he exclaims. “I told the doctor what’s bothering me. If I keep losing my land again and again, how can I live without fear and tension? In fact, my doctor told me that he himself will have to forgo his house because of the bullet train project.”