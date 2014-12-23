Meanwhile tubri making teams, including two from other villages in southern Bengal, have arrived and are assembling their competition entries, each in a different hidden corner of the village. A tubri consists of a powdered mixture of salpeter, sulphur and charcoal, combined with iron filings, stuffed tight into a spherical shell made of baked earth. A small hole in the top of the casing allows the powder to be lighted. Each team has its own secret formula for the quantities and graininess of the ingredients, which have to be pounded and mixed fresh for maximum effect.

As more exotic metal shavings become available in local factories, the firework makers have been experimenting with these as well. One team is reported to incorporate antimony, for instance. Aluminium shavings are also common, as a substitute for iron flakes. (Whereas iron burns in yellowish sparkles, aluminium burns a brilliant white, which may be prettier; but aluminium also reduces the height and lifespan of the resulting tubri .)

All the teams, however, appear to buy the earthenware casings, which have to withstand tremendous heat and pressure, from a single aged potter. He may be the one irreplaceable key to the tradition.

One team has chosen to prepare its entries behind the village's Shiv temple, whose front has been dressed for the occasion. The powders are ground, mixed, and then pounded tight into the casing, the diameter of which is limited by the competition rules to four inches.