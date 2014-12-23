Almost every year, for as long as anyone can remember, the Purbannapara community of Makardah village in Howrah, West Bengal, has held a Tubri protijogita or competition for making the brightest, biggest, and longest-lasting tubri . A kind of firework, the tubri looks rather like a Christmas tree and can loosely be called a Roman candle, but there is no real equivalent in the western world. In Bengal, those village men who are experts in the craft teach their nephews and other boys to make a tubri, along with other types of fireworks, around the time of Kali Pujo, the local version of Diwali. The competition is typically held a week or two after Diwali, as an extension of the Festival of Lights.
In the early evening, Purbannapara's central courtyard, where all festivals are held, is prepared by erecting two bamboo poles, tied to one another. The resulting single pole will serve to measure the height of the competing tubris, which can reach as high as 70 feet.