A dark stage welcomes the audience with silhouettes of men and women standing on what looks like a platform. "Year after year, soil deposits carried by the river from uphill settled down parallel to the seashore, forming islands along the backwaters." A voice in the background introduces the land and history of the coastal villages of Ernakulam in Keralam (formerly known as Kerala). Illustrated images projected behind the silhouettes narrate the history of the place starting from 1341 CE when it was part of the historical port city of Muziris.

As the stage dimly lights up, we see ten characters wading through knee-deep waters on a flooded street in front of a house. Marching in wet sluggish, sloshing footsteps towards the audience as the music which sounds more like a siren in the background, intensifies.

Sailaja K. S. is one of the ten on the stage. The play is called Chevittorma – the name of a local catholic ritual where a prayer is whispered into a dying person’s ear to give comfort. Like all others performing in this play, Sailaja has no prior experience of acting. In fact, this community theatre is a space that blurs reality and fiction for her.



“I’ve often heard my mother say that as a child I was pure mischief. No, not just mischief, a little storm. In those days, she would coax me to eat by telling stories. The divine smell and the mouthwatering flavours of slightly warm rice, a gentle drizzle of coconut oil and salt mixed together…! And then, when I was about 12 or 13, a palm reader came home and examining mine, she said, ‘she will one day strip that house bare. Take even the last grain of salt!’ It troubled me. Would I ever do such a thing? But everyone laughed.

“Years later. In 2018, my mother was with me. She only came to stay for a few days, poor thing.” Sailaja would tell the story of losing her mother immediately after the floods to a rapt audience while holding the salt jar in her hand.

“The theatre group is like a family. It helped me restore my mental health. I learned that I too was capable of doing something and giving back to the society,” 57-year-old self-employed Sailaja says with pride in her voice. She calls herself a homemaker, but is also an entrepreneur who sells homemade pickles for an income. And very recently she has also taken a sales job at jewellery store. “Community theatre helped me overcome what happened in 2018 and share my own experiences with others here, and especially with those who have no idea how we manage [tidal floods].”