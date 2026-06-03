“People still believe that if they come into contact with someone who had leprosy – even 60 years ago – they will get infected.”

In his seventies, Niyamat Ullah Khan has been free of leprosy for over six decades, but says the stigma lingers. “My family respects me, but I cannot expect the same from others because of my condition,” he reasons.

Unwilling to bear the looks of pity mingled with disgust, he finally left his home and family in Kupwara and moved to the Behrar Leprosy Colony in Srinagar in 2025.

“I moved because everyone here is equal. I don’t feel excluded the way I did in my village," says the 76-year-old Niyamat. “This place feels like home. I have decided to live here until I die.”