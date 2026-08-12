પૂર્ણા દાસ ઓડિશાના જગતસિંહપુર જિલ્લાના ઢીંકિયા ગામમા રહેતા એક કવિ, ગાયક, માછીમાર અને મજૂર છે.
અનુવાદ સમીક્ષા: પ્રતિષ્ઠા પંડ્યા
Cuttack, Odisha|
WED, AUG 12, 2026
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પૂર્ણા દાસ ઓડિશાના જગતસિંહપુર જિલ્લાના ઢીંકિયા ગામમા રહેતા એક કવિ, ગાયક, માછીમાર અને મજૂર છે.
અનુવાદ સમીક્ષા: પ્રતિષ્ઠા પંડ્યા
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