Of the 11 families in the village, seven make and sell plates made of leaves from sal trees. Trees that belong to Duarsini forest. A forest that runs up the hills. Hills that border the village. “Nau baje yahan se jaate hai. Ek ghanta lagta hai Duarsini pahunchne mein [We leave from here at about nine in the morning. It takes us an hour to reach Duarsini],” Nepali says.

Before the couple can leave for the forest, there is food to be cooked, and Nepali is at work in the front yard of her house. The children and husband are to be fed, the elder daughter to be sent off to school, the youngest to be left in the care of her second one. If any neighbours are around, they may keep an eye on her children.

Husband and wife start working as soon as they reach Duarsini forest. Ghaltu, 33 climbs the tree and cuts small and large leaves with a small knife. Meanwhile Nepali plucks the leaves that she can easily reach from the trees around. “Baara baje tak patte todte hai. Do-teen ghante lagte hain [We cut and pluck leaves till around 12 noon. It takes two to three hours],” she says. They return home by noon.

“We eat once again after we are home.” Ghaltu has to rest after that. A siesta is important to him, but Nepali rarely does. She starts making the plates from the leaves. A single plate takes eight to ten sal leaves, joined together with, thin bamboo sticks. “I go to the market to buy the bamboo. A single piece costs 60 rupees and can last for three to four months. It is Nepali who splits up the bamboo,” says Ghaltu.

It takes Nepali a minute or two to make one plate. “We can make 200-300 khali patta in a day,” she says. Khaali patta or thaala is the word Savars use for leaf plates. The target can be reached if Nepali is at it for eight hours in the day.